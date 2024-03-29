What’s open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Monday in Saskatoon?

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of what services will and won’t be available in the city of Saskatoon on Good Friday and Easter Monday this year.

City services, transit and parking

City Hall will close on Good Friday and reopen on Tuesday, April 2 at 8 a.m.

Fixed-route transit will run holiday service hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m with normal transit fares.

Access Transit will operate holiday service hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

OnDemand service will not be available.

Transit Customer Service Centre will also be closed for walk-in customers on Friday, but phone lines (306-975-3100) will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking will be free on Friday, however, all other parking requirements, including time limits, will be enforced. Parking payment will be enforced on Easter Monday.

Public libraries

All Saskatoon public libraries will be closed on Good Friday.

Remai Modern

Remai Modern will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Leisure Centres

All Saskatoon Leisure Centres will be closed on Good Friday and reopen for regular operating hours on Easter Monday, with the exception of the Cosmo Civic Centre, which will remain closed both days.

Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo will be open for regular operating hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Saskatoon Malls

Midtown Mall will have adjusted hours on Good Friday, opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on Sunday and return for regular operating hours on Easter Monday.

The Centre Mall on 8th Street and Lawson Heights Mall will also have adjusted hours on Good Friday, opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing on Sunday and reopening for regular operating hours on Easter Monday.

Costco

Costco’s in Saskatoon will be open Good Friday and Easter Monday, but will be closed on Sunday.

Roadway detours and closures

Click here for detailed long weekend road restrictions for priority one roadways on Saskatoon’s city website.