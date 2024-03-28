3 charged following robbery investigation in Rosthern, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Police arrested and charged three people following an investigation into a robbery reported at a business in Rosthern.

Rosthern RCMP received the robbery report on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at a local business.

“Investigation has determined that two males entered the business with an axe and a knife and stole a sum of cash,” police said in a release. “An adult female remained in the vehicle and later assisted the two males in leaving the scene. The occupants in the business reported no physical injuries.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Saskatoon police said they found all three suspects and arrested them on Wednesday.

“The axe used in the offence, a knife, and a sum of cash have since been recovered by police,” officers said.

Police charged Kayden Aubichon, 22, of Prince Albert, Sask., with two counts of robbery with offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit offence.

Story continues below advertisement

Rico Opikokew 23, of Canoe Lake, Sask., is charged with two counts robbery with offensive weapon, three counts of failing to comply with probation order, assault with a weapon, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit offence.

Lastly, police charged Kristy Charles, 30, from Prince Albert, Sask., with two counts robbery with offensive weapon.

Police said that Aubichon appeared in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday and Opikokew and Charles appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday.