2 arrested following drug investigation in Bancroft: OPP

Two people were arrested earlier this week following a drug investigation in Bancroft, Ont.

As part of the investigation that began in early March, the OPP’s East Region community street crime unit on Tuesday seized approximately $6,500 worth of fentanyl, nearly $5,000 in cash, and a cellphone.

The investigation led to the arrests of two people, one of them wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A 26-year-old man from Bancroft was charged with 11 firearm-related charges, including careless use of a firearm, and three counts of possession contrary to a prohibition order, one count each of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old woman from Bancroft was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville at a later date.