Crime

2 arrested following drug investigation in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 10:09 am
1 min read
OPP arrested two people on March 26, 2024 following a drug investigation in Bancroft, Ont., which began earlier in the month. View image in full screen
OPP arrested two people on March 26, 2024 following a drug investigation in Bancroft, Ont., which began earlier in the month. Bancroft OPP
Two people were arrested earlier this week following a drug investigation in Bancroft, Ont.

As part of the investigation that began in early March, the OPP’s East Region community street crime unit on Tuesday seized approximately $6,500 worth of fentanyl, nearly $5,000 in cash, and a cellphone.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The investigation led to the arrests of two people, one of them wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A 26-year-old man from Bancroft was charged with 11 firearm-related charges, including careless use of a firearm, and three counts of possession contrary to a prohibition order, one count each of possession for the purpose of drug trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old woman from Bancroft was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville at a later date.

