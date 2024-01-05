Additional charges laid at hospital after Bancroft woman assaults paramedics: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in Bancroft, Ont., accused of assaulting two paramedics, faces additional charges involving an incident at a hospital.

Bancroft OPP initially charged the 41-year-old woman following an incident on Jan. 2 at a residence in Bancroft during which she allegedly assaulted two paramedics with the Hastings-Quinte Paramedics Service.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On Thursday, OPP say they received further information regarding an incident at the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital in Bancroft. It’s alleged the same woman assaulted a health-care professional and caused damage within the hospital.

OPP say the woman was additionally charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday, police said.