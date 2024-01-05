Additional charges laid at hospital after Bancroft woman assaults paramedics: OPP

A woman in Bancroft, Ont., accused of assaulting two paramedics, faces additional charges involving an incident at a hospital.
Bancroft OPP initially charged the 41-year-old woman following an incident on Jan. 2 at a residence in Bancroft during which she allegedly assaulted two paramedics with the Hastings-Quinte Paramedics Service.
On Thursday, OPP say they received further information regarding an incident at the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital in Bancroft. It’s alleged the same woman assaulted a health-care professional and caused damage within the hospital.
OPP say the woman was additionally charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.
She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday, police said.
Comments