Crime

Additional charges laid at hospital after Bancroft woman assaults paramedics: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 8:36 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County-City Paramedics call for zero-tolerance approach for violence against paramedics'
Peterborough County-City Paramedics call for zero-tolerance approach for violence against paramedics
RELATED: Peterborough County-City Paramedics chief is calling for action as incident of violence against paramedics is on the rise – Mar 1, 2023
A woman in Bancroft, Ont., accused of assaulting two paramedics, faces additional charges involving an incident at a hospital.

Bancroft OPP initially charged the 41-year-old woman following an incident on Jan. 2 at a residence in Bancroft during which she allegedly assaulted two paramedics with the Hastings-Quinte Paramedics Service.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On Thursday, OPP say they received further information regarding an incident at the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital in Bancroft. It’s alleged the same woman assaulted a health-care professional and caused damage within the hospital.

OPP say the woman was additionally charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

She was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday, police said.

