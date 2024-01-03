Bancroft woman arrested for assaults on 2 paramedics: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft, Ont., woman faces assault charges involving two paramedics following an incident on Tuesday evening.

Bancroft OPP say just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence following reports a woman had assaulted two paramedics at the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest of a woman.

The 41-year-old from Bancroft was charged with two counts each of assault and intimidation relating to health services (impeding a health professional) and one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Wednesday, OPP report.