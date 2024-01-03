Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bancroft woman arrested for assaults on 2 paramedics: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County-City Paramedics call for zero-tolerance approach for violence against paramedics'
Peterborough County-City Paramedics call for zero-tolerance approach for violence against paramedics
RELATED: There’s a renewed call for protection for paramedics. This, after a paramedic and two police officers were assaulted while on duty in Peterborough. Tricia Mason has more. – Mar 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Bancroft, Ont., woman faces assault charges involving two paramedics following an incident on Tuesday evening.

Bancroft OPP say just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence following reports a woman had assaulted two paramedics at the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest of a woman.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 41-year-old from Bancroft was charged with two counts each of assault and intimidation relating to health services (impeding a health professional) and one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Wednesday, OPP report.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough paramedics saw 10.6% provincial funding increase in 2023'
Peterborough paramedics saw 10.6% provincial funding increase in 2023
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices