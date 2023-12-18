Menu

Health

Peterborough County-City Paramedics Chief Randy Mellow to retire at end of 2024

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 4:07 pm
Peterborough paramedics saw 10.6% provincial funding increase in 2023
RELATED: As Peterborough County-City Paramedics face a heightened demand, a near million-dollar increase in provincial funding this year has allowed the service to make some operational changes to help improve matters. Alongside staffing improvements, new innovative models of care look to alleviate system challenges – Sep 22, 2023
With nearly four decades of paramedicine service, Peterborough County-City Paramedics Chief Randy Mellow intends to retire at the end of 2024.

Peterborough County announced that Mellow will remain in the roles while a successor will train directly with Mellow, “ensuring a smooth handover and continuity of service excellence.” The county aims to have a new chief assume the role in early 2024.

Mellow has served over 37 years in paramedicine and has been PCCP chief since 2014. Prior to that he served as paramedics chief in Essex-Windsor (2011 to 2014) and deputy chief of PCCP (2007 to 2011).

He also served as president of the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada from 2015 to 2023.

“Randy Mellow has been a cornerstone of our organization, serving as a beacon of knowledge and leadership in the paramedical field,” said Sherdian Graham, the county’s chief administrative officer/deputy clerk/deputy treasurer.

“His transformative impact on the profession, coupled with his innovative mindset, has left an indelible mark. As Deputy CAO and senior director of emergency and shared services, Randy has played a vital role in our senior leadership team, earning a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy leader.”

The county says until his retirement, Mellow will continue in his role as senior director of emergency and shared serviced and deputy CAO.

“In this capacity, he will provide invaluable support to PCCP and the County as the new Chief takes charge, ensuring a seamless integration into the role and facilitating any cascading recruitments within the management team,” the county stated.

In a statement, Mellow said he has had a “rewarding experience” serving the region.

“It has been an indescribable pleasure and rewarding experience to have worked at the County of Peterborough and to have served Peterborough County and City as Chief,” he stated. “I have watched with pride as this service grew with the support of Canada’s best paramedics, leaders, and support staff. I look forward to continuing to proudly support PCCP, the new chief and the leadership team throughout the coming year in my senior director/deputy CAO role.”

