Politics

Manitoba government to replace paper health cards

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 8:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier on Manitoba health card announcement'
680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier on Manitoba health card announcement
The Manitoba government is set to announce steps Thursday morning toward eliminating paper health cards.

Global Winnipeg has learned plastic cards will replace the longstanding paper ones — an important first step toward a fully digital system that will eventually allow Manitobans more direct access to their own health records.

Premier Wab Kinew made the promise last fall on the 680 CJOB leaders’ debate ahead of the provincial election.

“We’re going to bring in electronic medical records, and we’re going to do it for you, the patient,” Kinew said during the debate.

“In almost every other jurisdiction, when you go and get a test done, within an hour or so, once the test is processed, you can access your test results on your phone.

“Here in Manitoba, you’re waiting for a week, two weeks. You’ve got to get a follow-up appointment. … You’re not allowed to see your own health information.”

Next week’s provincial budget is expected to announce spending to get rid of the paper-based system and get health care records digitized, with the new plastic cards to appear later this year.

The move effectively eliminates ongoing struggles with a backlog that once left as many as 24,000 Manitobans waiting to receive paper cards. A provincial spokesperson told Global Winnipeg there is now a two-week turnaround.

— with files from Richard Cloutier

Click to play video: 'Manitobans waiting for health cards'
Manitobans waiting for health cards
