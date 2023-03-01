Menu

Health

Manitoba health card numbers to change to alphanumeric registration

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 12:31 pm
The Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg,. View image in full screen
The Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitobans should expect a change to the family registration numbers on their health cards, the province said Wednesday.

The six-digit numbers are set to change to a combination of five numbers and one letter.

Manitoba Health said the new alphanumeric registration is due to the province’s growing population and to ensure there are enough numbers available in the future.

Health-care providers have already been informed of the change, the province said, in order to make necessary adjustments.

No changes are anticipated for the nine-digit individual registration numbers on the card.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

