Manitoba party leaders to debate Monday morning on 680 CJOB

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The leaders of Manitoba’s NDP, Progressive Conservative, and Liberal parties will face off on-air Monday morning.

Tune in to 680 CJOB at 10 a.m. for a live, 90-minute, commercial-free radio debate between Wab Kinew, Heather Stefanson, and Dougald Lamont.

This marks the first time the leaders have appeared together since a leaders’ forum last Tuesday hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association.

The debate will be moderated by 680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier and will focus on key election issues including health care, affordability, and crime.

A second, televised debate will be broadcast on Global News on Thursday evening.

Voters go to the polls Oct. 3.