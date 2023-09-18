SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba party leaders to debate Monday morning on 680 CJOB

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 8:31 am
In this composite image made from three photographs, from right to left, Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Whistler, B.C., Tuesday, June 27, 2023; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont speaks to the media at the Legislature building, in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Canadian Press
The leaders of Manitoba’s NDP, Progressive Conservative, and Liberal parties will face off on-air Monday morning.

Tune in to 680 CJOB at 10 a.m. for a live, 90-minute, commercial-free radio debate between Wab Kinew, Heather Stefanson, and Dougald Lamont.

This marks the first time the leaders have appeared together since a leaders’ forum last Tuesday hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association.

The debate will be moderated by 680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier and will focus on key election issues including health care, affordability, and crime.

A second, televised debate will be broadcast on Global News on Thursday evening.

Voters go to the polls Oct. 3.

Manitoba politicsmanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewLeaders DebateDougald LamontManitoba Debate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

