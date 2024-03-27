Family-run jewelry store heist in Surrey, B.C. caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

A family-owned and operated jewelry store in South Surrey was the target of four thieves in an early morning break-in on Monday.

Andy Nguyen, whose parents own the store, said the four thieves looked like they knew what they were doing and were quick to make off with more than $100K in jewelry.

“It was unbelievable,” Nguyen told Global News. “It’s scary. Nothing like that’s ever happened before. Multiple people coming in and destroying everything.”

The stolen goods were not insured.

The break-and-enter happened on Monday at 4:18 a.m. at the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and was captured on a CCTV camera.

In the video, the four suspects, wearing masks and hoods, are seen smashing the store’s display cases.

Nguyen said his parents are devastated about what happened.

“(The store) almost means everything,” he said. “I think because that’s all that my parents have and that’s all that they’ve had to raise us.”

Nguyen said his parents have had the store for more than 10 years and his mom told him she is scared to go into work now.

“My mom absolutely loves work,” he said. “She just loves being there. She loves talking to all our customers that come by and friends and stuff. Just to have the words come out of her mouth that she doesn’t feel safe and she’s scared. That’s like, it’s really heartbreaking.”

Surrey RCMP said an investigation is ongoing.

“The four suspects are believed to have departed in a dark-coloured SUV,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. James Mason said. “The brazen action of these individuals is a concerning reminder of the impact criminals can have on our community. They had a plan and they executed it.”

The mall has on-site security, who called the incident into police.

Nguyen said they are going to keep moving forward as a family as best they can.

“We never thought this would happen,” he said. “It’s like a movie.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.