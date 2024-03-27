Heavy police presence at incident in Kelowna, highway traffic redirected

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are asking area residents to steer clear of a neighbourhood where there’s a police incident underway.

Police said the unfolding incident requires a heavy officer presence in the 100-block of Adams Road, and they’re asking the public to remain out of the area until the matter is resolved.

Highway 97 is closed between Sexsmith Road and Edwards Road and traffic is being redirected to remain out of the area of the incident.