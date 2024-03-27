Menu

Crime

Heavy police presence at incident in Kelowna, highway traffic redirected

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 6:30 pm
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. Global News / File
Kelowna Mounties are asking area residents to steer clear of a neighbourhood where there’s a police incident underway.

Heavy police presence at Rutland shopping centre
Police said the unfolding incident requires a heavy officer presence in the 100-block of Adams Road, and they’re asking the public to remain out of the area until the matter is resolved.

Highway 97 is closed between Sexsmith Road and Edwards Road and traffic is being redirected to remain out of the area of the incident.

 

