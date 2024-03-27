Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Erratic driving with flat tire leads to impairment charges: Kingston police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 5:31 pm
1 min read
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
A 23-year-old man from Mallorytown has been charged after police say an impaired driver nearly hit a building and a pedestrian after being seen driving on lawns with a flat tire in downtown Kingston on Tuesday. Global News
Impaired driving charges have been laid after Kingston police say a vehicle with a flat tire was seen driving on lawns in the city’s downtown.

Police say they received multiple calls about the same vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The first caller told police they saw a driver nearly hit a building on Stuart Street after watching the vehicle cross lawns in the area.

A second caller told police they had nearly been hit by the same vehicle as it headed down the wrong side of the road while heading into oncoming traffic on Albert Street near Princess Street.

Both callers told police the vehicle was driving on a flat tire.

Police say officers quickly found the suspect vehicle stopped in the middle of Albert Street with the driver sitting in it.

Story continues below advertisement

They say there was a jack under the car and it appeared the driver was getting ready to change the flat tire.

The driver was arrested and found to be nearly two times the legal limit of alcohol when tested, according to police.

A 23-year-old man from Mallorytown has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

The accused’s driver’s licence has been automatically suspended for 90 days and he will face a one-year suspension if convicted, police say.

