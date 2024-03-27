Menu

Crime

Kingston police warn of parking ticket text message scam

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Investigators say the text messages are examples of a scam they call 'smishing.'.
Investigators say the text messages are examples of a scam they call 'smishing.'. Carlina Teteris / Getty Images
Kingston police are warning about a text message scam asking drivers to “immediately” pay unpaid parking tickets.

The messages, which have been reported to both the city and police, purport to be from an agency called the “Ontario Ticket Department” and ask the receiver to click on a link to resolve unpaid parking tickets.

Police say no such agency exists and unpaid parking tickets cannot be paid via text message.

Kingston police warn to be wary of suspicious-looking text messages.
Kingston police warn to be wary of suspicious-looking text messages. Handout/Kingston Police
Investigators say the text messages are examples of a scam they call “smishing.”

“They are a type of phishing, which is an attempt to trick people into revealing sensitive data such as personal information, banking details, credit card numbers and passwords,” police said in a media release Wednesday.

“Scammers using phishing techniques like smishing hope you will trust the link, follow up and then provide them with data they can use.”

More information about frauds and scams is available on the Kinston police website.

 

