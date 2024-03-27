Menu

Crime

Calgary police warn community of high-risk offender’s release

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 3:46 pm
1 min read
An undated photo of Cody James Neubecker. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Cody James Neubecker. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are releasing information about the relocation of a high-risk offender “in the interest of public safety.”

Cody James Neubecker, 37, was released by the Calgary Police Service into the community on Wednesday after serving a five-year sentence for possession of child pornography and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

CPS said Neubecker had previous convictions for sexual interference, luring a child under the age of 18, luring a child under the age of 16, accessing child pornography, indecent exposure to a person under 16, and possession of child pornography. Most of the crimes were committed in and around Calgary, police said.

Neubecker is described as being around six-feet tall, approximately 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He will be monitored by the CPS high-risk offender program and is subject to a peace bond under section 810.1 of the Criminal Code.

Story continues below advertisement

The high-risk offender program monitors offenders who have been released by courts and who have been deemed at a high risk to reoffend in a violent or sexual manner. Officers assess an offender’s risk factors and ensure they are abiding by court-imposed conditions, like use of electronic monitoring, restrictions on weapons, drugs and alcohol, curfews, and mandated counselling and treatment.

“The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Neubecker,” police said.

Police noted the information being released is to enable members of the public to take relevant precautionary measures and not to engage in any vigilante actions.

