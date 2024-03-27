Battlefords RCMP Gang Task Force seizes meth, firearms during search

Police have charged two people after officers located and seized approximately 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, 28,000 illegal cigarettes, five firearms, ammunition, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.
According to a release, the Battlefords Gang Task Force executed two search warrants following a drug trafficking investigation in North Battleford on March 24 at a unit at a multi-dwelling complex and one at a residence.
“An adult male and an adult female were arrested at the scenes of the search warrants,” police stated. “Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team assisted in this investigation.”
Officers charged 44-year-old Shara Swindler with several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.
The second person charged is 47-year-old Sheldon Johnstone, who faces one count of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and obstructing a peace officer.
The accused Swindler and Johnstone who are both from North Battleford will appear in provincial court on May 27.
