Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Battlefords RCMP Gang Task Force seizes meth, firearms during search

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Two people charged after Battlefords Gang Task Force executed search warrants which led to the seizure of items such as methamphetamine, illegal cigarettes and firearms. View image in full screen
Two people charged after Battlefords Gang Task Force executed search warrants which led to the seizure of items such as methamphetamine, illegal cigarettes and firearms. Photo provided / Saskatchewan RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have charged two people after officers located and seized approximately 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, 28,000 illegal cigarettes, five firearms, ammunition, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

According to a release, the Battlefords Gang Task Force executed two search warrants following a drug trafficking investigation in North Battleford on March 24 at a unit at a multi-dwelling complex and one at a residence.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“An adult male and an adult female were arrested at the scenes of the search warrants,” police stated. “Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team assisted in this investigation.”

Officers charged 44-year-old Shara Swindler with several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Trending Now

The second person charged is 47-year-old Sheldon Johnstone, who faces one count of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and obstructing a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused Swindler and Johnstone who are both from North Battleford will appear in provincial court on May 27.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices