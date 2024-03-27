Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta seeking more control over immigration, more Ukrainian refugees to fill jobs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 3:01 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The Alberta government is asking the federal government for more control over provincial immigration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is asking the federal government for more control over provincial immigration.

Premier Danielle Smith has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to re-evaluate his government’s decision that places limits on the numbers for Alberta’s provincial nominee program in 2024.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She says Alberta has been informed it will receive less than 10,000 allotments but says it should be double that number given Alberta is a key driver of jobs and the national economy.

The program nominates people for permanent residence in Alberta if they have skills to fill job shortages or plan to start a business.

Smith says there are 57,000 Ukrainians who came to Alberta after the beginning of the Russian invasion and says the province would like to see more.

The federal Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel ended last summer but visa holders have until the end of the month to arrive in Canada.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices