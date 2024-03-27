Menu

City of Edmonton golf courses begin opening for the season

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
From dog parks to golf courses, Edmontonians spent one of the last nice days of the year outside, enjoying the sun. Sarah Ryan reports. – Oct 19, 2023
It’s a sure sign spring is here: city-run golf courses and driving ranges in Edmonton start opening.

Victoria Driving Range is scheduled to open on Thursday, March 28. Its hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city has not said exactly when Riverside, Rundle and Victoria golf courses will open as they’re waiting for the snow to melt.

Last year, they opened for the season on April 21, April 18 and April 20, respectively.

All three courses accept walk-ons and drop-ins via the pro shop. Tee times can also be booked ahead of time by calling 311 or online.

Edmontonians can visit edmonton.ca/golf for deals, such as the Golf Rewards card and updates, as well as information on lessons and programs.

Victoria golf course is Canada’s oldest municipal golf course, located in Edmonton’s river valley with sights of the Alberta legislature and University of Alberta.

Rundle is a short 18-hole course suitable for new golfers and families, and Riverside is described as an “exciting 18-hole course with challenging shots on every hole and picturesque views of downtown.”

