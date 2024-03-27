City of Edmonton golf courses begin opening for the season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a sure sign spring is here: city-run golf courses and driving ranges in Edmonton start opening.

Victoria Driving Range is scheduled to open on Thursday, March 28. Its hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city has not said exactly when Riverside, Rundle and Victoria golf courses will open as they’re waiting for the snow to melt.

Last year, they opened for the season on April 21, April 18 and April 20, respectively.

1:40 Edmonton teen looks to defend golf title

All three courses accept walk-ons and drop-ins via the pro shop. Tee times can also be booked ahead of time by calling 311 or online.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmontonians can visit edmonton.ca/golf for deals, such as the Golf Rewards card and updates, as well as information on lessons and programs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Victoria golf course is Canada’s oldest municipal golf course, located in Edmonton’s river valley with sights of the Alberta legislature and University of Alberta.

Rundle is a short 18-hole course suitable for new golfers and families, and Riverside is described as an “exciting 18-hole course with challenging shots on every hole and picturesque views of downtown.”