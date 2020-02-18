Edmonton golf courses to serve food from restauranteurs behind Workshop Eatery, Woodshed Burgers

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has made a move to keep things local by selecting the Robert Spencer Hospitality Group to run food operations at municipal local golf courses.

The group, headed by chef Paul Shufelt, already runs two well-known Edmonton restaurants: local-focused Workshop Eatery and Alberta beef-celebrating Woodshed Burgers.

Starting in April, the organization will also be running eateries at Rundle, Victoria, and Riverside golf courses.

“We are excited at the opportunity to partner with the City of Edmonton to bring a dining experience to our public golf courses that match the beauty of the backdrops they call home,” Shufelt said in a news release.

“We aim to continue the work we have done with Workshop Eatery and Woodshed Burgers to highlight great local ingredients and the flavours of the season while providing warm and genuine hospitality to our guests,” he said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Shufelt added the restaurant group hopes to turn the venues into year-round dining and event destinations.

“Robert Spencer Hospitality Group has a great reputation in the city and serves notable, handcrafted food at two well-known local restaurants,” said Rhonda Norman, the city’s director of River Valley and horticulture facilities. “We are so pleased to have them join our facilities to further enhance the golfer experience.”

5:23 Cooking for Comfort with Chef Paul Shufelt from Workshop Eatery Cooking for Comfort with Chef Paul Shufelt from Workshop Eatery

This isn’t the first local restaurant to be awarded a contract recently from the city: in January, the city announced that local food provider Culina to Go would be providing services at William Hawrelak Park.