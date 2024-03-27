Menu

Crime

48 stolen vehicles recovered as part of undercover bust: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 12:19 pm
1 min read
Toronto police held a press conference on Project Paranoid Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Toronto police held a press conference on Project Paranoid Wednesday morning. Catherine McDonald / Global News
Toronto police say 48 stolen vehicles have been seized as part of an undercover investigation.

Police say information gathered during an undercover drug and gun trafficking investigation led them to launch a second investigation in August focused on stolen vehicles.

Police say 20 of the vehicles were seized at a shipper location in Burlington, Ont., while another 20 were intercepted with the help of border agents in Toronto and Montreal.

They say undercover agents purchased five of the other vehicles seized in the investigation.

Between the two investigations, police say they have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges.

Police say several businesses in the Greater Toronto Area were identified as locations where stolen vehicles were stored and sold before getting shipped overseas.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

