Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 killed in fiery crash north of Fort Saskatchewan

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fiery, multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 825 north of Fort Saskatchewan'
Fiery, multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 825 north of Fort Saskatchewan
WATCH ABOVE: A fiery, multi-vehicle crash between a fuel tanker truck, another semi hauling pipe, and two smaller pickup trucks shut down Highway 825 north of Fort Saskatchewan in Sturgeon County.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say two people are dead following a fiery collision northeast of Edmonton on Tuesday.

Just before noon, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said they were on scene of a serious collision on Highway 825 near Boysdale Road. The area is located in Sturgeon County just north of Fort Saskatchewan.

Few details about the crash have been released by police, but pictures from the scene showed several vehicles were involved, including a fuel tanker truck, a semi, and two smaller pickup trucks.

The scene of a serious collision on Highway 825 near Boysdale Road, north of Fort Saskatchewan, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. View image in full screen
The scene of a serious collision on Highway 825 near Boysdale Road, north of Fort Saskatchewan, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Courtesy: Morgan Saulnier
Trending Now

A fire broke out as a result of the crash, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services said EMS responded to the crash just after 11 a.m. Two patients were assessed on scene but both refused to be taken to hospital, according to AHS.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s not known how many other people may have been involved in the crash. RCMP said further details should be released later Wednesday.

Traffic in the area north of Fort Saskatchewan was diverted for most of the day. Just before 8 p.m., RCMP said the collision had been cleared.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices