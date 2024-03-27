2 killed in fiery crash north of Fort Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say two people are dead following a fiery collision northeast of Edmonton on Tuesday.

Just before noon, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said they were on scene of a serious collision on Highway 825 near Boysdale Road. The area is located in Sturgeon County just north of Fort Saskatchewan.

Few details about the crash have been released by police, but pictures from the scene showed several vehicles were involved, including a fuel tanker truck, a semi, and two smaller pickup trucks.

View image in full screen The scene of a serious collision on Highway 825 near Boysdale Road, north of Fort Saskatchewan, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Courtesy: Morgan Saulnier

A fire broke out as a result of the crash, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.

Alberta Health Services said EMS responded to the crash just after 11 a.m. Two patients were assessed on scene but both refused to be taken to hospital, according to AHS.

It’s not known how many other people may have been involved in the crash. RCMP said further details should be released later Wednesday.

Traffic in the area north of Fort Saskatchewan was diverted for most of the day. Just before 8 p.m., RCMP said the collision had been cleared.