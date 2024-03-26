Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 825 north of Fort Saskatchewan

A multi-vehicle crash shut down a highway north of Fort Saskatchewan in Sturgeon County late Tuesday morning.
RCMP said officers were on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 825 near Boysdale Road.
Police could not say how many people were involved or the extent of the injuries, adding emergency crews were still working on scene.
Several vehicles were seen involved in the crash, including semis.
Alberta Health Services said EMS responded to the crash just after 11 a.m., where two patients were assessed on scene but no one was transported to hospital.
Traffic is being diverted and RCMP requested people avoid the area.
Police said the next update would come when the road reopens.
—More to come…
