Police make drug, weapon arrest in downtown Kingston

Kingston police say they seized weapons and drugs after they say they caught someone selling drugs in the city’s downtown Monday.

Police were called about an individual seen selling drugs outside a business in the 600 block of Princess Street around 7:50 p.m.

“Arriving at the specified location shortly after, officers observed the individual in question attempting to make a sale in the parking lot of the business,” police said in a media release.

“Upon noticing the approaching officers, the individual attempted to flee, however, they were quickly arrested by police.”

Police say a search of the individual turned up 3.7 grams of fentanyl, 2.6 grams of magic mushrooms, cash, scales, a loaded BB gun, and a throwing knife, police say.

An unnamed 34-year-old from Kingston is facing a number of trafficking and weapons related charges.