Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Heavy police presence seen as man injured in Cloverdale shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One injured in Cloverdale shooting'
One injured in Cloverdale shooting
Surrey RCMP officers found a man with a gunshot wound in Cloverdale after a reported shooting.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP said shots were fired in the Cloverdale neighbourhood around 11 p.m. on Richardson Drive.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence on Richardson Drive, with police tape around a home.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, no suspects have been arrested and investigators are canvassing the area to speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Surrey’s King George SkyTrain station closing for 6 weeks'
Surrey’s King George SkyTrain station closing for 6 weeks
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices