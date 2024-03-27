Heavy police presence seen as man injured in Cloverdale shooting

See more sharing options

A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP said shots were fired in the Cloverdale neighbourhood around 11 p.m. on Richardson Drive.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence on Richardson Drive, with police tape around a home.

According to police, no suspects have been arrested and investigators are canvassing the area to speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.