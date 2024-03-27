Menu

Canada

TransLink fares expected to increase 2.3% by July

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 10:55 am
1 min read
TransLink Mayors’ Council’s public campaign for transit funding
RELATED VIDEO: Global News Morning speaks with TransLink Mayors' Council chair Brad West about the push to get the provincial and federal governments to invest more money into transit. – Feb 9, 2024
Transit riders who depend on TransLink services will soon have to pay more.

The time for the annual TransLink fare increase has come, with TransLink officials meeting Wednesday morning for a discussion.

Fares are expected to rise by 2.3 per cent by this July, which will equate to a five- to 10-cent bump in fare per trip for Metro Vancouver riders.

The transit authority’s latest investment plan, which is from 2022, also proposes a four per cent increase in 2025, a three per cent increase in 2026 and then annual increases of two per cent until 2033.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The plan also suggests a one-time bump to Metro Vancouver property taxes this year by $80 million, which will cost $37 more for the median property owner.

According to TransLink, the funds would help cover service increases and a $4.7-billion funding gap.

— More to come …

TransLink Mayors’ Council’s public campaign for transit funding
