TransLink fares expected to increase 2.3% by July

Transit riders who depend on TransLink services will soon have to pay more.

The time for the annual TransLink fare increase has come, with TransLink officials meeting Wednesday morning for a discussion.

Fares are expected to rise by 2.3 per cent by this July, which will equate to a five- to 10-cent bump in fare per trip for Metro Vancouver riders.

The transit authority’s latest investment plan, which is from 2022, also proposes a four per cent increase in 2025, a three per cent increase in 2026 and then annual increases of two per cent until 2033.

The plan also suggests a one-time bump to Metro Vancouver property taxes this year by $80 million, which will cost $37 more for the median property owner.

According to TransLink, the funds would help cover service increases and a $4.7-billion funding gap.

