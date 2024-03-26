Calgary Hitmen fire coaching team

The Calgary Hitmen are looking for a new coach after the team announced it is parting ways with Head Coach Steve Hamilton and assistant coaches Trent Cassan and Don MacGillivray.
The Western Hockey League team says the contracts of the three coaches will not be renewed.
A statement from the Hitmen’s Vice President Mike Moore says: “Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation would like to thank Steve, Trent and Don for their contributions to the Calgary Hitmen and wish them success in the future.”
Hamilton was hired as head coach for the Hitmen in July 2018 after spending seven years with the rival Edmonton Oil Kings, who made three straight appearances in the WHL final, winning the championship in 2012 and 2014 and a Memorial Cup in 2014.
He was fired by Edmonton after the Oil Kings failed to make the playoffs for two straight seasons between 2016 and 2018.
The Calgary Hitmen have been eliminated from playoff contention after finishing the season with a 28-31-8 record for ninth place in the eastern conference of the WHL.
Comments