Sask. RCMP charge 32-year-old woman following 2022 death investigation

Members of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit have arrested a 32-year-old woman following an ongoing investigation into the 2022 death of 51-year-old Cory Papequash of The Key First Nation.

Police charged Natashia Marie Keshane of The Key First Nation on March 22 with one count of first-degree murder.

According to a previous release, Kamsack RCMP received a report of a firearms discharge at a residence in the community on Oct. 23, 2022.

“Officers immediately responded and located an injured male in the residence. He was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as a 51-year-old male from The Key First Nation,” a release read.

“Kamsack RCMP, Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Historical Crimes Unit and the Regina Provincial RCMP General Investigation Section all assisted with the initial investigation.”

The accused appeared in Yorkton provincial court on Monday.