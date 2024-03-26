Red Deer woman killed in Highway 3 crash west of Fort Macleod

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Piikani RCMP officials say a 47-year-old woman from Red Deer has been killed in a crash near Brockett.

Police say they got the call around 7 p.m. Monday evening to reports of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 west of Fort Macleod.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers from the Piikani Nation, Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod RCMP detachments all responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they discovered a passenger vehicle had collided with a semi truck.

The woman driving the passenger vehicle was declared deceased on scene.

The driver of the semi received minor injuries.

The RCMP collision reconstruction team was also called out to assist in the investigation.

There’s no word on what caused the fatal crash.