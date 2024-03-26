Menu

Environment

FortisBC accused of ‘greenwashing’ in B.C. lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
A FortisBC employee walks past a storage tank and delivery trucks at the existing FortisBC Tilbury LNG facility before the groundbreaking for an expansion project in Delta, B.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014. An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of "greenwashing" its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An environmental group is suing British Columbia natural gas utility FortisBC, accusing it of “greenwashing” its product through advertising, making the company seem more environmentally friendly than it is.

The lawsuit from the Stand Environmental Society alleges FortisBC’s ads exaggerate claims around the amount of renewable natural gas in its system when the majority of it is from fossil fuels.

Click to play video: 'WMO head declares ‘red alert’ over state of the climate'
WMO head declares ‘red alert’ over state of the climate

Documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court say Fortis misrepresents that the business and its products align with climate targets set by the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The legal action says the company is wrongly implying that its products are cheaper than using electrical heat pumps and that its renewable natural gas product is certified carbon neutral, but even high-efficiency gas furnaces have higher greenhouse gas emissions than heat pumps.

Click to play video: 'B.C. warns of upcoming fire season, saying an earlier start is expected'
B.C. warns of upcoming fire season, saying an earlier start is expected

The lawsuit says FortisBC has committed “deceitful acts,” violated consumer protection laws, and asks a judge to order the company issue “corrective advertisements” and be prohibited from making the misrepresentations in future ads.

Fortis couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit and none of the claims have been proven in court.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

