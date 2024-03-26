Menu

Crime

Charges laid in fatal Brampton crash where man was ejected from car

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Charges have been laid in relation to a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Brampton that left a man dead, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded at around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 14 to the area of McVean Drive and Castlemore Road for reports of a crash.

A vehicle had struck a pole and rolled over, and a man who was a passenger was ejected from the car, police said. He died at the scene.

Police said several other passengers and the driver fled.

On March 19, a 29-year-old man from Paris, Ont., was arrested.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Police said he was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

