Traffic

Man, 86, dies in hospital after Selkirk car crash, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP
One man is dead in the aftermath of a crash on Main Street in Selkirk, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said the crash happened on the afternoon of March 18, when a vehicle with three occupants pulled out of a parking lot and collided with another vehicle.

An 86-year-old man from Whitemouth, who was a passenger in the first vehicle, was the only one injured in the incident — and didn’t appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said — but he was taken to a Winnipeg hospital, where he later died.

The other two people in his vehicle — 82 and 54 years old — as well as the 17-year-old driver of the second vehicle, were checked out at the scene and didn’t require medical treatment.

RCMP said they’re awaiting an autopsy on the 86-year-old man, but they believe he died as a result of injuries caused by the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

