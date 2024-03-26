Menu

Crime

VPD reports dramatic drop in drug seizures since B.C. decriminalization began

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 3:52 pm
VPD says drug seizures down during decriminalization pilot
WATCH: Vancouver police are releasing data about the first nine months of B.C.'s drug decriminalization pilot.
Vancouver police are reporting a dramatic decline in drug seizures over the first nine months of British Columbia’s drug decriminalization program.

The B.C. government obtained a special exemption from Health Canada for the possession of 2.5 grams or less of a variety of common street drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

The exemption took effect in January 2023 and will run for three years.

B.C. premier sticking with drug decriminalization program

According to data released Tuesday, the Vancouver police made no seizures for possession of 2.5 or fewer grams of exempt drugs between February and October 2023. Over the same period, overall rug seizures also fell by 76 per cent compared to the department’s four-year average.

“We don’t support putting people in jail simply because they use drugs or struggle with substance-use disorder. We believe that the decriminalization pilot is an important part of a larger strategy that is required to respond to the ongoing crisis,” said VPD Insp. Phil Heard, who oversees the department’s drug unit.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Heard said that prior to decriminalization officers rarely recommended charges for possession of small quantities of drugs absent aggravating factors. But he acknowledged police were legally required to seize the substances, sometimes leading to “unintended harms,” which the Health Canada exemption has helped address.

According to police, all front-line VPD officers were trained prior to the decriminalization pilot.

B.C. government expands drug use restrictions

The VPD says supporting the Health Canada exemption is in line with its prior approach to drug policy, including support for the creation of Canada’s first supervised injection site in 2003 and a move in 2006 to stop attending overdose calls so as not to discourage drug users from calling 911.

The department says it is also a “leading advocate” for the safe supply of substances to help reduce deaths from toxic street drugs when combined with prevention and enforcement.

While the possession of small amounts of some drugs has been decriminalized, they remain illegal to possess or use on school or child-care grounds, or within 15 metres of public outdoor playgrounds, skate parks and pools.

