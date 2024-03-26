No threat found after weapons call prompts large police response at Dalhousie University

Send this page to someone via email

No threat was found at Dalhousie University’s Killam Library after a weapons complaint prompted a large police response at the school Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of “a man with a gun” in the area of the Killam Library at 6216 Coburg Rd. around 2 p.m.

“Officers attended and checked the building and surrounding area. The man was not located,” the release said.

“There were no other reports in relation to the man and there were no reported injuries. Officers will remain in the area as a precautionary measure.”

Dalhousie University initially issued a safety alert at 2:12 p.m. about a “significant police presence at the Killam Library related to a weapons related complaint.”

It asked students to shelter in place and follow instructions of the police officers on scene.

At 2:19 p.m., the school issued another alert saying staff and students are able to leave the library, but people cannot enter. It said police were checking each floor.

A third alert at 2:27 p.m. clarified that the library was not being evacuated, “as police are systematically searching and a mass exit will not be helpful to their efforts.”

It said people were free to leave should they choose and go to other nearby buildings, as police continued their precautionary search “in relation to suspicious phone call.”

The final alert, issued at 2:39 p.m., said the search was complete and nothing was found.

“We recognize the significant disruption and upset an event like this will cause,” it said, adding that students can access support through Student Health and Wellness.

“Police will continue to investigate the source of the suspicious telephone call. Thanks to all for patience and cooperation.”