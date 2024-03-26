Menu

Investigations

Woman found dead in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man., RCMP investigating

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man.

On Monday afternoon, Mounties said they got a report about the 45-year-old woman on SawMill Road in the community. A man was arrested at the scene, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, officers said, and authorities are in the community.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive at Winnipeg apartment'
Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive at Winnipeg apartment
