Woman found dead in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man., RCMP investigating

RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, Man.

On Monday afternoon, Mounties said they got a report about the 45-year-old woman on SawMill Road in the community. A man was arrested at the scene, police said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, officers said, and authorities are in the community.