Crime

4 people found dead in home near Neudorf, Sask.

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 10:51 am
The deaths of four people found in a home near Neudorf, Sask. are considered suspicious. View image in full screen
The deaths of four people found in a home near Neudorf, Sask. are considered suspicious. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
RCMP are treating the death of four people found in a rural home near Neudorf, Sask., as suspicious.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes unit has now taken over the investigation, along with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

“On March 24, 2024, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Melville RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check at a rural residence near Neudorf, Saskatchewan,” police said.

“Officers attended the property and located four deceased adults inside the residence.”

Police said they believe there is no imminent risk to public safety.

“Should this change, and a public safety risk is identified, Saskatchewan RCMP will notify the public immediately,” police stated.

Global News will provide further details when they become available.

