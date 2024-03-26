4 people found dead in home near Neudorf, Sask.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are treating the death of four people found in a rural home near Neudorf, Sask., as suspicious.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes unit has now taken over the investigation, along with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

“On March 24, 2024, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Melville RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check at a rural residence near Neudorf, Saskatchewan,” police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Officers attended the property and located four deceased adults inside the residence.”

Police said they believe there is no imminent risk to public safety.

“Should this change, and a public safety risk is identified, Saskatchewan RCMP will notify the public immediately,” police stated.

Global News will provide further details when they become available.