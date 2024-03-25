Menu

Crime

Suspicious death in southeast Calgary hotel prompts police investigation

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 6:33 pm
1 min read
A suspicious death in a hotel in southeast Calgary has prompted a police investigation on Monday. View image in full screen
A suspicious death in a hotel in southeast Calgary has prompted a police investigation on Monday. Global News
A suspicious death in a hotel in southeast Calgary has prompted a police investigation on Monday.

According to a post on social media, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. in the neighbourhood of Shawnessy at around 3 p.m. Police said one man was located deceased in one of the suites.

The Calgary Police Service will be holding a media availability at 4:20 p.m.

–More to come…

