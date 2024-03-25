Suspicious death in southeast Calgary hotel prompts police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death in a hotel in southeast Calgary has prompted a police investigation on Monday.

According to a post on social media, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. in the neighbourhood of Shawnessy at around 3 p.m. Police said one man was located deceased in one of the suites.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Calgary Police Service will be holding a media availability at 4:20 p.m.

🔵 SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION 🔵 We were called to a hotel in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E., around 3 p.m., today, for reports of a shooting. One man was located within one of the suites and was declared deceased.

More info will be released as available CA24117890 pic.twitter.com/5kV0ahvCIV — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 25, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

–More to come…