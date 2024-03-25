Suspicious death in southeast Calgary hotel prompts police investigation

A suspicious death in a hotel in southeast Calgary has prompted a police investigation on Monday.
According to a post on social media, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. in the neighbourhood of Shawnessy at around 3 p.m. Police said one man was located deceased in one of the suites.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The Calgary Police Service will be holding a media availability at 4:20 p.m.
–More to come…
