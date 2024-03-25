Menu

Traffic

Cube van strikes pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
The truck after hitting the bridge in Stanley Park Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
The truck after hitting the bridge in Stanley Park Monday afternoon. Gerry O’Neil
A van driver miscalculated the clearance of a pedestrian bridge on Monday, causing damage to the vehicle.

A cube van struck the pedestrian bridge on Stanley Park Drive almost in front of the Vancouver Rowing Club around 12:15 p.m.

A witness, Gerry O’Neil, who sent photos to Global News, said the truck was coming into the park from Georgia Street when it struck the overpass.

He said there was no apparent damage to the bridge and traffic was getting through.

Global News has contacted the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Park Board for further information.

A look at the truck after it struck the pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park. View image in full screen
A look at the truck after it struck the pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park. Gerry O’Neil
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

