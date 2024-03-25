Barrie Food Bank struggling to meet high demand

The Barrie Food Bank is asking for more support as it struggles to keep up with the demand for its services during its spring food drive.

With just one week remaining in the Barrie Food Bank’s Spring Campaign, the organization needs help meeting its fundraising and food collection goals.

This comes as it deals with the major demand for service, with 7,200 individuals accessing the food bank in February alone.

The food bank’s executive director says despite the outpouring of support for this year’s campaign, it’s still not enough to meet the need.

“With just one week left, we find ourselves in need of additional support to ensure we can continue providing essential food items to those facing food insecurity in our community,” Sharon Palmer said.

With a target of $250,000 and 100,000 pounds of food, Palmer says they are only one-third of the way there in financial donations and only at 75 per cent in terms of food.

Palmer says while the number of people needing support is no longer increasing at a high rate, they are still struggling to keep up with that large number, which is double what they saw a year prior.

She says financial donations are needed to purchase meat, milk, eggs and produce, which are purchased from local stores that offer great pricing to the food bank.

The Spring Campaign is a crucial fundraising initiative for the food bank, as it helps keep the shelves stocked throughout spring and summer.

“We know that our community is incredibly generous and caring,” Palmer said. “With your continued support, we can ensure that no one in Barrie has to go hungry.”

People can support the drive by donating online at barriefoodbank.org/donate or by dropping off donations in bins at local grocery stories.

People can also drop off food or cash donations at the food bank’s location at 42 Anne St. S., Barrie, during operating hours of Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.