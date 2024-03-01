‘Surge’ in food insecurity has Barrie Food Bank looking for more support

Send this page to someone via email

As food insecurity continues to be a pressing issue in the community, the Barrie Food Bank hopes for high numbers for its Spring Food Drink.

The food bank is looking to collect $250,000 and 100,000 pounds of food in its fight against food insecurity.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community, whose generosity has been the backbone of our mission to combat food insecurity,” says food bank executive director Sharon Palmer.

“However, our supplies are dwindling, and we’ve been compelled to reduce the quantities of food provided to our visitors. This isn’t a decision we take lightly, but rather a reflection of the growth in the number of individuals and families seeking support.”

“Together, we can ensure that no one goes hungry during these challenging times.”

Food bank staff say the prevalence of food insecurity has surged in the Barrie area, with over 7,200 individuals accessing food assistance in January.

The number of people looking for help from the food bank has doubled in the last year.

In January, the Barrie Food Bank reports it provided 540 emergency food services for individuals experiencing homelessness, and the number of those needing extra support between monthly shops almost tripled from last year.

The spring campaign helps the food bank keep the shelves stocked throughout spring and summer, with all donations providing food assistance to those facing hunger and hardship in the community.

The Spring Campaign officially kicks off Friday , and runs until March 31.

People can support the drive by donating online at barriefoodbank.org/donate or by dropping off donations in bins at local grocery stories.

People can also drop off food or cash donations at the food bank’s location at 42 Anne St. S., Barrie, during operating hours of Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.