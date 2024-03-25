Menu

Bell CEO summoned to committee over job cuts. What to expect

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 25, 2024 1:47 pm
Members of Parliament have summoned the head of Bell Canada to testify next month about the company’s decision to cut thousands of jobs across the country.

CEO Mirko Bibic was originally invited to appear before the Canadian Heritage committee on Feb. 29 and then March 19, but MPs say he has so far been unable to attend.

Last week, in a closed-door meeting, the committee agreed to summon Bibic to appear on April 11 to answer questions and discuss the cuts.

When a witness declines an invitation to appear, a committee may issue a summons to compel their attendance.

Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., the parent company of Bell Media, announced in February it was cutting its workforce by 4,800 positions, including ending multiple television newscasts and selling off 45 of its 103 radio stations.

The company blamed the cuts on the federal government and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, saying Ottawa took too long to provide relief to media companies in crisis.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

