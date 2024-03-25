After a dog was abandoned at a shelter gate, the reason might indicate a bigger issue

Send this page to someone via email

A heartbreaking discovery in Aldergrove over the weekend may be a sign of a bigger problem.

Luna, a two-year-old mixed-breed dog was found abandoned at the gates of the Patti Dale Animal Shelter early on Saturday morning.

“It was tethered with a jacket on and had a harness and she’s obviously loved,” Sarah Jones, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society told Global News.

“There was a small piece of blanket left as well.”

Jones said Luna was very scared, barking at everyone, and it took 40 minutes and some hot dogs until staff could approach and untie her.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

“Obviously, someone couldn’t care for her. anymore. And so they made that desperate decision to leave her here with us, but we wanted to know more background so we can help her.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Casper the Labradoodle reunited with his owner after 17 days missing

Jones said they posted on their Facebook page about the dog, asking if anyone knew her and someone messaged them saying they did and from there staff were able to track down Luna’s owner.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It turns out she was left there by a woman who had to undergo medical treatment and could no longer care for her.

The Langley Animal Protection Society currently has close to 30 dogs looking for a home with other shelters reporting a similar increase in surrendered pets.

“Lately, we’ve had a significant increase in pet abandonment,” Jones said.

“Dogs, particularly usually larger breed dogs and puppies. We’re seeing puppies left at the side of highways. We’re seeing people bring in dogs saying ‘well, we found this litter’ but there’s it’s pretty obvious that it traces back to them.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 B.C. family’s dog has leg amputated after getting caught in trap

A post-pandemic over-supply is partly to blame but the main reason, according to the society, is the current economy.

“People are struggling financially,” Jones said.

“Doesn’t matter really how much money you make. If you’re not in that top tier, you’re definitely seeing the impact on grocery bills on housing, everything, and animals and people are intrinsically linked. So what’s happening with people is also going to be happening with animals because the people who care for them and people are making desperate decisions because they need to feed their families.”

Jones said they even have people contacting them for emergency housing for their pets as they are living in their cars while trying to find somewhere to live.

They will now work to find Luna a new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who can no longer care for their animal, they are advised to call their local shelter for help as they will accept the animal without judgment.