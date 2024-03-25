Teen arrested after gun incident at Kitchener high school

Send this page to someone via email

A teen was taken into custody after a weapons incident at a high school in Kitchener on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

On Friday afternoon, police announced on X that there was a hold and secure at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener due to a weapons investigation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They said there were no injuries and that the hold and secure was in place as a safety precaution.

On Saturday, police provided more details, adding that they had been called to the school after someone flashed a gun.

They said officers soon tracked down a teen and seized a BB gun.

Police said a 16-year-old had been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.