Teen arrested after gun incident at Kitchener high school

A teen was taken into custody after a weapons incident at a high school in Kitchener on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.
On Friday afternoon, police announced on X that there was a hold and secure at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener due to a weapons investigation.
They said there were no injuries and that the hold and secure was in place as a safety precaution.
On Saturday, police provided more details, adding that they had been called to the school after someone flashed a gun.
They said officers soon tracked down a teen and seized a BB gun.
Police said a 16-year-old had been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.
