Canada

Former Toronto mayor John Tory to rejoin Rogers Communications board of directors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 11:26 am
1 min read
Toronto’s Integrity Commissioner finds Tory broke rules with personal relationship
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto’s Integrity Commissioner finds Tory broke rules with personal relationship – Oct 5, 2023
Former Toronto mayor John Tory is set to rejoin the board of directors at Rogers Communications Inc.

Tory is listed among the 14 proposed management nominees in the company’s information circular ahead of Rogers’ annual meeting set for April 24.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
He previously served as a Rogers director from 2010 to 2014 and chief executive of Rogers Cable Inc. from 1999 to 2003 and Rogers Media Inc. from 1995 to 1999.

Tory’s return to the Rogers board comes after sisters Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers settled their differences with their brother Edward Rogers and announced their retirement from the company’s board earlier this year.

Tory is a member of the advisory committee of the Rogers Control Trust, which holds voting control of the company.

He resigned as mayor of Toronto in 2023 after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

