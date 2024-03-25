Man attacked with bat near downtown: Guelph police

Someone decided to take a swing at another person with a baseball bat outside a home in Guelph, according to police.

Guelph police were informed on Saturday that a man had serious injuries to his arms and legs following an attack near Elizabeth and Huron streets.

Investigators say around 9:45 a.m., two men were seen near a vehicle and the owner went outside to speak with them.

They say that’s when one of the men brandished a bat and hit the victim several times.

Investigators say the victim managed to get back inside his home with the help of his teenage son. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects is described as in his 30s who was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black pants. There was no description of the other suspect. Both were last seen heading towards the downtown.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7230 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.