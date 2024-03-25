Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man attacked with bat near downtown: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 25, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
Guelph police were informed on Saturday that a man had serious injuries to his arms and legs following an attack near Elizabeth and Huron streets. View image in full screen
Guelph police were informed on Saturday that a man had serious injuries to his arms and legs following an attack near Elizabeth and Huron streets. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Someone decided to take a swing at another person with a baseball bat outside a home in Guelph, according to police.

Guelph police were informed on Saturday that a man had serious injuries to his arms and legs following an attack near Elizabeth and Huron streets.

Investigators say around 9:45 a.m., two men were seen near a vehicle and the owner went outside to speak with them.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say that’s when one of the men brandished a bat and hit the victim several times.

Investigators say the victim managed to get back inside his home with the help of his teenage son. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects is described as in his 30s who was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black pants. There was no description of the other suspect. Both were last seen heading towards the downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7230 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices