Two people open fire at vehicle in parking lot, victim cooperating: Montreal police

The apparent target of a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Rivière-des-Prairies is cooperating with police after a near death experience.
According to police, just after 10:30 p.m., the man’s vehicle was shot at while it was sitting idle in the parking lot of a shopping centre on André-Ampere Street.
The witness told investigators that a vehicle occupied by at least two people opened fire at close range before speeding away.
Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police, said the motorist is unable to explain why he would be targeted. The victim was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.
Police said they will use video surveillance footage to determine the circumstances of the incident.
- Toronto woman arrested in violent dog attack, child seriously injured
- ‘Spawns of Satan’: Ruby Franke detailed torture of kids in newly released journal
- One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives returned to B.C. to face murder charge
- 31 arrests in auto theft crackdown operation by police in Ontario, Montreal
Comments