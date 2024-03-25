Menu

Crime

Two people open fire at vehicle in parking lot, victim cooperating: Montreal police

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 8:55 am
1 min read
Police investigate overnight drive-by shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies. View image in full screen
Police investigate overnight drive-by shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies. Global News
The apparent target of a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Rivière-des-Prairies is cooperating with police after a near death experience.

According to police, just after 10:30 p.m., the man’s vehicle was shot at while it was sitting idle in the parking lot of a shopping centre on André-Ampere Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The witness told investigators that a vehicle occupied by at least two people opened fire at close range before speeding away.

Trending Now

Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police, said the motorist is unable to explain why he would be targeted. The victim was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said they will use video surveillance footage to determine the circumstances of the incident.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

