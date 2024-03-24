SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Fire

Forest task force last year extinguished hundreds of abandoned campfires in B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Task force put out hundreds of abandoned backcountry fires in 2023'
Task force put out hundreds of abandoned backcountry fires in 2023
The Okanagan Forest Task Force, known for cleaning up the Okanagan's backcountry, responded to hundreds of abandoned campfires in the region last summer, dozens of them during a fire ban. As Victoria Femia reports - the OFTF is urging people to be careful ahead of what's expected to be a very dry summer.
A group known for cleaning up the Okanagan’s backcountry responded to hundreds of abandoned fires in the valley last year, many of which were during a campfire ban.

President of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, Kane Blake said the force typically responds to about 10 to 15 fires a night in the backcountry.

Last year from May to October between Kelowna and Lake Country the OFTF responded to multiple calls for service.

“We put out roughly 300 abandoned campfires, four vehicle fires and we assisted a couple of our members in saving our homes from the McDougall Creek wildfire,” said Blake.

Click to play video: 'B.C. outlines flood and wildfire protection methods'
B.C. outlines flood and wildfire protection methods

Blake said the most alarming statistic is that of the 300 abandoned fires the OFTF responded to, 30 to 40 were during a campfire ban.

“We are always going to have the people who hide that they’re having a fire or from out-of-province and don’t know we have a fire ban,” said Blake. “Every time there’s somebody at a fire while there’s a fire ban, we always report it.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
A three-hectare wildfire that sparked in Lumby last weekend left the city’s officials in shock.

“An absolute surprise to me, it’s early in the year for something like this. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it before,” Kevin Acton, Mayor of Lumby, said last Sunday.

Amid persistent drought conditions and fears of another difficult wildfire season, B.C. officials have unveiled an early-season fire ban, for both the Prince George and Cariboo regions.

