Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police respond to car crash on Heseltine Road

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 23, 2024 6:18 pm
1 min read
A Regina police car idles at the legislative building in Regina on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014. View image in full screen
A Regina police car idles at the legislative building in Regina on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina police are investigating a car crash that left one man injured, but recovering.

Saturday morning, officers responded to the collision in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road.

Authorities said it looked like the vehicle had lost control and rolled over.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The driver was able to get out, and was taken to hospital for treatment, officers said.

The cause is currently under investigation, police said, and charges are pending.

Click to play video: 'Car drives through backyard of Regina neighbourhood'
Car drives through backyard of Regina neighbourhood
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices