Regina police respond to car crash on Heseltine Road

Regina police are investigating a car crash that left one man injured, but recovering.

Saturday morning, officers responded to the collision in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road.

Authorities said it looked like the vehicle had lost control and rolled over.

The driver was able to get out, and was taken to hospital for treatment, officers said.

The cause is currently under investigation, police said, and charges are pending.