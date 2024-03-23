Alleged break-in leads to early morning fire in southeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One person, who Edmonton police allege caused a fire at a building in the Capilano neighbourhood, was taken to hospital early Saturday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said crews responded to the blaze around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

EFRS said the call initially came in from Edmonton police, which was responding to a break and enter call inside the building, located near 74 Street and 101 Avenue.

The building houses a mix of commercial businesses on the main floor with apartments above.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers were responding to a call coming from a business on the main floor of the building.

“A fire broke out in the business, and first responders immediately evacuated the building, including the suspect,” said EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout.

Police said the alleged suspect was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“(He) will be facing charges, including arson. No other serious injuries were reported,” Voordenhout added.

Police said the man was in hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

EFRS said the fire was declared out around 5:31 a.m.