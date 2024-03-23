Scammers fleecing B.C. residents for tens of thousands of dollars: Police

Send this page to someone via email

It’s called the broken phone scam, and police in B.C. are warning residents not to fall victim to it.

Like most scams, this one is a variation of an emergency scam, where money is urgently requested.

In this case, victims usually receive a text message from a supposed relative saying they dropped or damaged their cellphone and need money for a new one.

“The suspect will provide an alternate phone number to send a text message,” said police. “The suspect will then ask for funds to pay for repairs or to help pay a bill.”

In North Vancouver, RCMP say they’ve had three reports from scammed victims. In all, the losses totalled $8,768.

“In these cases, the victims received a text message from an unknown number pretending to be their daughter,” said police. “If possible, call another family member to verify the source of the text.”

RCMP said to be suspicious of immediate requests for money, and added “trust your instincts. Remember, if it feels wrong, it probably is a scam.”

Police are also warning about the ongoing gift-card scam, and how some residents have been robbed of tens of thousands of dollars.

The gift-card scam involves a thief saying he or she is from the victim’s financial institution, and that their account has been compromised.

To remedy the scenario, the scammer says it can be fixed by sending prepaid gift cards.

“Once the victim complies, they’re asked for the 10-digit codes on the back of the cards, which the scammer can then use,” said police. “The RCMP wants to remind residents that legitimate companies will never ask you to settle a debt or pay a bill through the purchase of gift cards. If you, or someone you know, are contacted by a person asking for money, you’re encouraged to simply hang up and report it to your local RCMP.”

Police say there’s no end to the creativity scammers will try to access your money.

Sunshine Coast RCMP said a local resident lost $72,000 after providing banking information to a fraudulent company.

From that same area, police said a Halfmoon Bay resident received a call that they had won $25 million and a new car, but just needed to pay the taxes.

The resident sent a $500 Visa gift card and also mailed a cheque for $50,000 to the fraudsters.

A Gibsons resident lost $3,000 to a Bitcoin scam.

A Sechelt resident received letters and phone calls saying they had won the ‘Canadian sweepstakes draw.’

The resident mailed cheques out, thinking the money was for the IRA and CRA to cover taxes for the $750,000 prize.

“The victims have lost close to $500,000,” said police.

If you have been victimized by fraud, report it to police and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.