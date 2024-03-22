Ten Ten Sinclair strike ends, 97% of members vote in new contract

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Union of Public Employee (CUPE) Manitoba has announced that the Ten Ten Sinclair strike, which saw more than 160 workers walk away from the job, has ended.

The union said 97 per cent of members voted in favour of a new deal, announced Thursday evening, after four years without a contract.

Workers can now expect wage increases, wage adjustments, double overtime rates and what’s being described as significant retro-pay and a signing bonus.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“During the term of the contract, the top rate for a trained health care aide will increase from $18.06/hour to $22.54/hour, an improvement of $4.48. All health care workers will receive a minimum cumulative wage increase of over 20 per cent by 2025,” CUPE said in a media release.

The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding to continue discussions between Ten Ten Sinclair, CUPE and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Story continues below advertisement