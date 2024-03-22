Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ten Ten Sinclair strike ends, 97% of members vote in new contract

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents with disabilities still impacted by labour strike at 1010 Sinclair'
Residents with disabilities still impacted by labour strike at 1010 Sinclair
As the workers strike at Ten Ten Sinclair drags on into its second week - tenants struggling to get their needs met are feeling overlooked. Global's Katherine Dornian spoke with one client impacted - and what advocates say services should look like in the future.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian Union of Public Employee (CUPE) Manitoba has announced that the Ten Ten Sinclair strike, which saw more than 160 workers walk away from the job, has ended.

The union said 97 per cent of members voted in favour of a new deal, announced Thursday evening, after four years without a contract.

Workers can now expect wage increases, wage adjustments, double overtime rates and what’s being described as significant retro-pay and a signing bonus.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“During the term of the contract, the top rate for a trained health care aide will increase from $18.06/hour to $22.54/hour, an improvement of $4.48. All health care workers will receive a minimum cumulative wage increase of over 20 per cent by 2025,” CUPE said in a media release.

The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding to continue discussions between Ten Ten Sinclair, CUPE and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tentative agreement reached between province, Ten Ten Sinclair workers'
Tentative agreement reached between province, Ten Ten Sinclair workers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices