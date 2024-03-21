Tentative agreement reached between province, Ten Ten Sinclair workers

Send this page to someone via email

A tentative agreement has been reached between the province and a housing development in Winnipeg for people with physical disabilities.

For nearly two weeks, support workers at Ten Ten Sinclair have been on strike, which residents say has left them experiencing major gaps in care.

CUPE, the union representing workers, says staff is paid six to eight dollars lower than other workers across the WRHA.

As a temporary measure, the WRHA brought in more workers to help fill the gaps left by the strike, but the tenants say staffing is still limited and many of them are not aware of their specific needs, resulting in tenants having to assist the workers.

Details of the tentative agreement were not provided to Global News, but workers will cast their votes Friday.

Premier Wab Kinew confirmed the agreement at the Manitoba Legislature Thursday.

“It’s our hope that we can get the care that is appropriate for these residents, delivered on a long-term basis in a way that is respectful for the people on the front-lines,” Kinew said.